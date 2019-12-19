Nuts, Fruits & Berries: Munch On Everything Healthy From This Store

Munching is fun when what you are eating is healthy. Say goodbye to unhealthy snacks and snack on healthy nuts, dry fruits and snacks from Nuts & Nibbles. Situated in the popular Chitraban Society in Aundh, this tiny store will surprise you with its tempting products. From exotic to local nuts, berries and dry fruits, you'll find it all here. They have the simple good old dry fruits such as almonds, cashews, pistachios in amazing flavours like cheese, peri peri, etc. You will also find sweet almonds and other munches to kickstart your drinking party. We love their selection of exotic chocolates. From dark chocolate to imported ones, you will find them all. They have a dedicated section for juices, spreads, jams, and dips where you can indulge yourself and pamper your tastebuds. Try the organic sauces and herb mixes, which will elevate the taste of your dishes. Want a refreshing drink? Check out the sherbets and syrups which you can use in cocktail or mocktail mixing. To garnish your desserts, you can find amazing drizzles in various flavours. They also have a different kind of munchies such as chips, sticks, rolls which you can dip in these sauces and enjoy. Love pita and exotic breads? You will find them here as well. We love their pita/tortilla with hummus combo which is healthy, yummy and fulfilling. Got a party? Go shopping at Nuts & Nibbles and sort your snack game.