Over The Top is a very reasonable and VFM place located in Hinjewadi phase 1. Perfect place for a romantic date to a family dinner. You would simply love the ambience and feel of this place. A bit far but worth every minute travelled. You actually feel so good once you enter the restaurant. The staff here is very polite, helpful and caring. I had a sour throat when I visited this restaurant so this lady Birina who takes care of the operations asked the bartender to have a word with me. Mr Sourabh the barman made me some fabulous hot cocktails which actually helped me enjoy the food. I would surely recommend this place to all my friends, colleagues and family.
Dinner Plans? This Place Is Perfect For All Your Fam Get-Togethers!
Bars
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids..
Also On Over The Top - Radisson Blu
Bars
