Of Timeless Royalty: Check Out These Classic Designs From This Store

Hunting for that perfect outfit can be slightly intimidating especially when you are looking for something regal. We recently visited Tasta-Fashion Clothing Store located in Yerawada and discovered a wonderful collection and we almost wished it was our wedding. Tasta is known for its handcrafted zardozi sherwanis and lehengas, rich Benarasi and brocade sarees, long anarkalis, linen shirts with embroidery, gowns, paithani sarees and more. The opulent collection will make you look like a Sabyasachi bride. The clothing line has a mix of pastels, vibrant hues, minimalist prints and heavy patchwork. We like the collection for its versatility. While most of it is dedicated to bridal and groom wear, some of the pieces can be worn even if you're just a wedding attendee. Besides wedding couture, Tasta has recently added a line of formal clothing too. We are quite impressed with their smart culottes, checkered palazzos, tailored suits, A-line skirts and blazers. Picture Credits: Official FB Page of TASTA