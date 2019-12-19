Book This Picturesque Resort Is Ideal For Your Next Lonavala Trip

When in Lonavala, check into this fabulous villa that has a private pool and spacious 3 bedrooms. The picturesque Om Chaitanya Villa is sure to make your stay memorable. Surrounded by greenery and lush trees, your stay here is sure to be peaceful.

You will love living in these garden-facing rooms that are well-equipped with all the modern amenities and a kitchen. When travelling with your gang, shell out INR 8999 plus taxes and book the entire villa. Wake up to fresh air and pleasant chirping of birds. You can also relax in the huge balconies overlooking the gardens and the pool. You can enjoy a lavish Asian or Indian breakfast during your stay and can also get a specially designed health menu on request.

The outdoor pool area is simply fabulous and a favourite spot of patrons. We suggest you avail the BBQ facilities and host a BBQ night with family and friends. The famous Walwan dam and the miniature world museum are hardly 4 KM and 1.8 Km away. So are other attractions such as echo point, tiger point etc. When staying here, do visit the attractions for a fun-filled trip.