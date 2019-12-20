Zumba, Bollyrobics To HI Workout: Break A Sweat At On8 Fitness Studio

Other than shopping and eating, there are a lot of other activities to do in RHM. Gymming is one of them. Head to ON8 Fitness & Dance Studio where you can sweat it out. Fitness freaks, you will love this fitness studio in the mall that has modern gymming equipment, great trainers and a huge studio for you. From regular gymming, fitness programs, Zumba to dance forms like Bollywood, salsa, bachata and bollyrobics, they have it all here. For those who want to exclusively work on their body and get the desired shape can opt for personal training which includes warm up, high intensity (HI) workout and cooling off exercises. They also have fitonautics bodywork program that you can attend for strength-building. They also have special ladies batches Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 5pm-6pm. Even kids can enrol for their dance classes which include forms like hip hop, Bollywood, belly and bollyfit. You can your partner can rekindle the romance enrolling for sensuous salsa and bachata batches. To know the prices, you can either give them a call or visit the place. They have activities going throughout the day and you can map your schedule and attend these.