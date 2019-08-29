Here's Everything You Can Do On A One-Day Trip To Ganpatiphule

Pune is filled with beautiful locations all around. From valleys to mountains and beaches, you have them all. The best part is that these locations are all so close that you can easily discover each of them on different weekends. One such location is Ganpatipule. Located around 5 hours away from Pune is this small town that offers amazing local food and great views of the sea. To make your weekend plans better we thought of listing a few things you can do there if you are only going for a day.