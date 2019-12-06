Try Handmade Fresh Fettuccine & Sourdough Pizza At This Cafe In Kp!

The best pasta I’ve had in the last 6 months at One O Eight. Handmade fresh fettuccine bathed in the divine goodness of mushroom ragu and herbed Arrabiatta sauce with good Parmesan. So arresting! Decent portion size. Handmade pasta requires little boiling and is silkier, softer in texture. Tried out their Sourdough pizza again, Margherita this time. Happy to affirm its as good as it could get! Ample fresh buffalo mozzarella and a good amount of light marinara sauce on their brilliant Sourdough pizza base with a fluffy and hollow crust. All this for 300₹! Go for it folks!