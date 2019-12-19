Chaats Can Never Go Wrong! Head To Ganesh Bhel Right Away

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Ganesh Bhel

Shivajinagar, Pune
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Fergusson College Main Gate, FC Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Sunday is always Chat Day and Ganesh Bhel is the best place for this. They serve great varieties of chaat. I tried Dahi Bhel made with puffed rice, tossed with vegetables, boiled potatoes, diced onions, tomatoes, Sev, roasted peanuts, Paapdi, Namkeen with different types of chutney and topped with sweet Dahi (yogurt) which bind the ingredients together and lend a sweet & spicy taste to the Bhel.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

Fast Food Restaurants

Ganesh Bhel

Shivajinagar, Pune
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Fergusson College Main Gate, FC Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

image-map-default