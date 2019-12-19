Sunday is always Chat Day and Ganesh Bhel is the best place for this. They serve great varieties of chaat. I tried Dahi Bhel made with puffed rice, tossed with vegetables, boiled potatoes, diced onions, tomatoes, Sev, roasted peanuts, Paapdi, Namkeen with different types of chutney and topped with sweet Dahi (yogurt) which bind the ingredients together and lend a sweet & spicy taste to the Bhel.
Chaats Can Never Go Wrong! Head To Ganesh Bhel Right Away
