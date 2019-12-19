This Vegetarian Restaurants In Bhosari Will Deffo Won't Disappoint You!

So I visited this Garam pure veg restaurant which is located on spine road. We started with the mint mojito, cold coffee and Pina colada. The mint mojito was absolutely amazing and so refreshing. Cold coffee was just like any other cold coffee you have at any cafe. The Pina colada, however, could have had more pineapple and coconut flavour to it. So we decided to have snacks and starters instead of going for the main course. In starters, we tried their paneer chilly, dhaneri paneer tikka and spring roll. Soft paneer pieces with a crisp coating on outside drenched with Chinese sauces served with lots of capsicum, onion and spring onion. We also had their Pav bhaji, club sandwich and man chow soup. The pav bhaji had lots of onion and tomatoes in it and was tasty. The club sandwich was a 3 layer sandwich with coleslaw, cheese and mayo and vegetables layer in it. In desserts, we went for a sizzling brownie. The Brownie size and ice cream scoop were perfect and it was a perfect sweet dish to end our day. You must visit this place if you are looking for a pure veg restaurant and I'm sure it won't disappoint you.