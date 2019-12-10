Ladies, looking for glittering accessories or jewelry for your friend's wedding. Here is a good news for you, now you don't need to go to the city area as we have a store named Glitter opened in Seasons mall. Where you get a wide variety of jewellery, handbag, and other stuff. Apart from jewellery what I liked is trendy footwear which is really comfortable and long-running and yes unique design at a very reasonable price ( ranging from 500 - 1000 Rs). I do love the collection of jutti's. They also a wide variety of nail polish, hair clips, trendy bindi's, ring and artificial earrings. Staff is very courteous and greet warmly with every customer. Merchandise is priced quite reasonably.
All Things Glitter: One Stop Destination For All Your Shopping Needs
₹500 - ₹1,000
