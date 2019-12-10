All Things Glitter: One Stop Destination For All Your Shopping Needs

Ladies, looking for glittering accessories or jewelry for your friend's wedding. Here is a good news for you, now you don't need to go to the city area as we have a store named Glitter opened in Seasons mall. Where you get a wide variety of jewellery, handbag, and other stuff. Apart from jewellery what I liked is trendy footwear which is really comfortable and long-running and yes unique design at a very reasonable price ( ranging from 500 - 1000 Rs). I do love the collection of jutti's. They also a wide variety of nail polish, hair clips, trendy bindi's, ring and artificial earrings. Staff is very courteous and greet warmly with every customer. Merchandise is priced quite reasonably.