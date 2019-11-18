What if we told you that you do not have to step out of your homes to buy that cigarette packet? Thanks to these online cigarette delivery options, that is now a reality. Check out these online services that will deliver your pack of sutta to you.
Now Have Your Cigarettes Delivered To You Online!
Night Riders
Craving for a smoke in the night, when you’ve just run out of your stash? Call up Night Riders, your knights in shining armour who will deliver your pack of smokes to you within the hour! They deliver to the neighbourhoods of Amanora, Hadapsar, Handewadi, Kharadi, Koregaon Park, Magarpatta, Viman Nagar, Kalyani Nagar, NIBM, Wanowrie, Undri and Fatima Nagar.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Batman Delivers
They deliver food, condoms and smokes from 7pm-5am, and come highly recommended by those who’ve used the services. This delivery service though is restricted to the neighbourhoods of Koregaon Park and Kalyani Nagar only.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Night’s Empire
This is an online delivery service that gets you your pack of cigarettes any time of the day (and night!) The delivery is restricted to the neighbourhood of Aundh only.
