Planning to get married but worried about the nitty gritties? Let these planners take care of all your nuptial needs so you can have the hassle-free relaxed wedding you’ve always dreamed of. And if going to them personally is not possibly, just enquire and decide with them through their online websites.
Bookmark This: Here's A List Of Wedding Planners For Your D-Day
YaadgaarShadi.in
From a low budget to a big fat Indian wedding, this shaadi website will get you the perfect venues and suppliers that will reflect the type of celebration you desire within your budget. They will transform a home, villa, vineyard in to anything and everything that you dreamt of; and turn it into an unforgettable experience. May it be a destination wedding, a season theme wedding, an environmentally friendly wedding, the vintage kind or the Arabian nights, they have it all for you, made with grace and perfection. They offer a package of photography, beauticians, dresses, catering, decorations and jewellery. Check out their website for more details.
My Wedding Planner
Based in Mumbai, they cater to the city of Pune too. Their expertise in decor, logistics, venue management and vendor management; they have all the resources to make your dream wedding in Pune a grand reality according to your budget and requirements. Their team will help in planning, coordinating and executing your pre-wedding functions like sangeet and mehendi too. From a photographer, mehendi artists, invitation cards to all the minute details. Their team plans and conceptualises weddings for all communities, keeping in mind their desired theme and designs as well as undertaking the complete wedding management.
Yours Truly - Wedding Planners
A team comprising truly dedicated and creative professionals, they love what they do. Yours Truly's goal is to organise your wedding in a unique, memorable style and panache that you have the most memorable experience of your big day, then may it be local, thematic or a destination wedding. They’ll go that extra mile to to may your special day free of worries and anxieties with their full service package that includes logistics, venue management, decoration, entertainment, catering, miscellaneous, wedding communication, photography and videography with other services at your disposal. You can do a basic enquiry from their website and also get to know more details or get in touch with them through the same.
Royal Weddings
An exclusive conceptualised wedding management company, Royal Weddings is a wing of Red Carpet events that has been working for the past 7 years. They are keen to help one create joyous and cheerful memories on this grand occasion, collection of the best weddings all in one place for your wedding planning needs. They offer everything from wedding venue management, decor, theme weddings, destination weddings, styling, choosing the attir, bridal make-up, wedding rituals to all the services required on the D-day. They also have pre-wedding arrangements like guest staying, trousseau shopping and packaging, wedding cards and a lot more. They have a special honeymoon booking provision as a part of their package.
Laa Festivaa
Le Festivaa aims to provide affordable, value added and customised wedding plan solutions by turning your event into a perfectly personalised and memorable celebration featuring luxurious details, splendid colours and impressive ceremonies. Their highly creative and innovative team will offer you diverse and impressive solutions from the right venue, themed decor, selection of photographers and videographers to budgeting and deciding honeymoon packages. End to end provisions are provided by their vendor management, catering services, entertainment design and choreography, signages and stationery management, transport and logistics to name a few.
