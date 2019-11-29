Who doesn't love sitting on a patio? Especially in this pleasant weather. Eating outdoors or rather, open-air is not much of a luxury in Pune, but it's definitely fun. Here's a list of restaurants we love to sit in the open-air at.
Enjoy The View & The Weather At These Open-Air Restaurants In Pune
Paasha
Paasha, star attraction of JW Marriott on SB Road, is known for its stunning ambiance, kickass view, and finger-licking food. Whether it's a romantic date or a family outing, the lounge area on the terrace is an ideal place for you. They have white circular lounge seating, which gives you a sense of privacy and allows you conversations with friends and family. Order the bartender's specials, some tandoor char-grilled starters and you are good to go. They serve Indian as well as continental cuisines. If you wish to end your meal on a sweet note, try their phirni - it's the best! A meal for two will set you back INR 2,500 approximately.
Copa Cabana
If you and bae have been making plans to go out on that special V-Day date, we have just the place for you. An old favourite, Copa Cabana in Wakad is just right for a beautiful and romantic evening out. We’d suggest that if the weather is just right, get a table outside. In a cute tent like structure, the place is very well set-up, maintaining the privacy for our romantic conversation. A grand meal with your S.O. in a private cabana, surrounded by greenery all around and under the starry sky will ensure sparks fly. You might also get lucky with some live music to add to the great vibe of the night. A multi-cuisine restaurant, we recommend you to try their cocktails, chicken satay and tiramisu. A meal for two can come down to around INR 1600.
Chingari - Sheraton Grand
This gorgeous rooftop restaurant boasts of a beautiful ambience, complete with a swimming pool, and even better food. The kebabs and tikkas literally melt in your mouth, while the curries and biryanis are some of the best that we’ve ever tasted in the city. If you’ve got a proposal or an intimate date in mind, Chingari at Sheraton comes highly recommended at INR 3,000 for a meal for two. We suggest you to enjoy their outdoor sitting.
Malaka Spice
Malaka Spice is perhaps one of the most iconic South-East Asian restaurants in Pune. Located in Lane No.5 in Koregaon Park, this charming restaurant is just about perfect for a weekend brunch with the gang or a quiet date night with the beloved. Malaka Spice boasts of a gorgeous al fresco setting under a canopy of colourful hanging umbrellas and Chinese lanterns. The space is airy and full of potted plants at various corners. The indoor setting too is all about fun hues and cosy feels. The walls adorn beautiful artwork, that we hear, are also up for sale. Our all-time favourite at Malaka Spice is the pho chiru soup, a Vietnamese speciality made of star anise, basil, coriander and mutton. For starters though, nothing beats the mouthwatering lotus stem tango with honey and chilli sauce along with a plate of chicken kebabs marinated in herbs and Thai paste, fried in wraps of pandanu leaves. We highly recommend you try their Mandarin duck, Japanese chocolate truffle or black sesame ice cream. It will come down to around INR 1800 for two people.
Addah - The O Hotel
Walk down the poshest stretch across North Main Road in Koregaon Park and you’ll notice The O Hotel. One of their fine dining restaurants is Addah, where you can dine by the pool. And, tables have been arranged in shallow waters. Enjoy North Indian cuisine, and an assortment of mocktails, cocktails, beer and wines. You must try their dal makhani, vegetable biryani and paneer tikka. For meat lovers, sholay murgh tikka, gosht seekh kebab, kheema taka tak and Malabari prawn curry are a must-try. A meal for two will cost around INR 2,500.
V Deck
Located in one of the major party hubs in the city, V deck in Balewadi is one of the few places offering the scenic and pleasant views of the city's skyline. Dinner by the pool is the idea of their outdoor sitting here. The well-lit area has options to choose the sitting you want. If its your gang, we suggest you to take the circular tables, but if you are with your bae, we recommend a table for two along the pool side to enjoy a romantic candle-lit dinner. A meal for two comes close to INR 1500, they have North Indian, Chinese, Mangalorean and Continental with a bar. Taste the mutton khichda, chicken kalamari, corn tikka, tandoori mushrooms and their naans with curries. End your meal with a perfect dessert of chocolate fudge.
Turque- The Sayaji Hotel
Eat a meal by the pool at Turque in Pimpri Chinchwad. Sitting in tents with the perfect kind of lighting, watching the sparkling waters below and the twinkling stars above, enjoy the delicacies as the cool breeze brushes against your face and the lights charm the mood. Enjoy an entertaining, energetic, and vibrant style of dining, offering an a-la-carte style dining of international cuisines, to be precise, Indian, Mediterranean and Oriental. You can also devour snacks, main course, and delicious beverages with a wide variety of wellness drinks and alcoholic beverages to enjoy your time with your mates. We love the tiramisu and the dahi ke kebab here. So if you’re looking for the perfect date spot, look no further. Price for two comes around INR 1500.
The Cult - Terra
Talking about The Cult - Terra, the ambiance is inspired from the simplicity of terracotta and thus the name. The outdoors setting is also enchanting. Dim lights, lamps on the side poles, tent-like shades overseeing the frontier make it a great place to hang out around. The restaurants food spread across various cuisines with dishes spanning over continental, North Indian, Lebanese, Italian, Chinese, American and others. You must try their Greek turner, a combination of romaine, feta, tempura chickpeas, California grapes and other ingredients. Meat lovers, you can try their Lebanese mutton seekh salad, which is made with hummus, pickle, arugula, tahini cream and of course with spiced Arabian lamb seekh. Dig into their appetisers such as zucchini fries, red wine charred mushrooms, barbeque chicken wings, fritto bowl, among many other options. On an average, a meal for two will cost you INR 1700. There's no separate club fee and you can choose to party and dine and simply pay for your food and drinks.
Tathya
Tathya in the Raja Bahadur Mills near Sangamvadi has a royal yet minimalistic decor. It also has outdoor seating with lots of greenery around. It's ideal for family dinners or a candle-lit dinner with your partner. Their bhatti and tandoor recipes are worth every bite. Try the khas-khas khubani tikki, tomato dhaniya kasundi, and tandoori pomfret. For mains, we suggest you try the hari dhaniya ki murg makhani which is a nice green variant of the good old butter chicken, karari rumali roti and zoke sahi. You can combine the mains with burhani raita. You can choose between many royal desserts. Try their khus khus halwa if you want to eat desserts with a twist. A meal for two can come to around INR 1300.
