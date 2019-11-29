Enjoy The View & The Weather At These Open-Air Restaurants In Pune

If you and bae have been making plans to go out on that special V-Day date, we have just the place for you. An old favourite, Copa Cabana in Wakad is just right for a beautiful and romantic evening out. We’d suggest that if the weather is just right, get a table outside. In a cute tent like structure, the place is very well set-up, maintaining the privacy for our romantic conversation. A grand meal with your S.O. in a private cabana, surrounded by greenery all around and under the starry sky will ensure sparks fly. You might also get lucky with some live music to add to the great vibe of the night. A multi-cuisine restaurant, we recommend you to try their cocktails, chicken satay and tiramisu. A meal for two can come down to around INR 1600.