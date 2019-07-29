A Store That Is A Haven For All Fashionistas: Shop At Orchid Boutique In Baner

Who doesn't like shopping? And especially if it's affordable! Orchid Boutique in Baner stores the best options from many brands at very affordable rates. Located near the Balewadi Phata, this boutique can be spotted very easily. From denims and cotton trousers to tops, shirts and kurtas, Orchid Boutique stocks up on all kinds of women apparel. Upon entering you will notice stacked up denims and other bottoms on one side and on the other side, everything to do with tops and t-shirts.

Their collection is mostly sold on export surplus prices. Which is why, if you are lucky, you can find international brands at half the price. We love their collection of tunics starting at INR 350. They have different prints such as floral and abstract on different designs such as cold shoulder, off-shoulder and much more. The quality of their products are also on point and are really comfortable. You can check out their collection of denims starting at INR 800. They have a variety of slim fit and regular fit denims in colours such as black, grey, blue and even brown! If you are looking for Indo-western options, you can shop from their collection of dresses starting at INR 500 or kurtas starting at INR 450 that you can team up with almost anything.

If you are looking for budget friendly daily wear or party wear, head over Orchid and pick your favourites! We are sure your style quotient will only go up!