Cabinets, Tables & Chaises: Get Your Antique Furniture From This Old, Old Store

Pune peeps! If you have been wanting to add an antique look to your home then, head to Oriental Furniture on Laxmi Road for all things pretty. Located near Ranka Jewellers on Laxmi Road, Oriental furniture deals in original as well as replicated antique furniture. The store is located inside Gokhale Hall, and it's spread on a wide area. You will find decor pieces as well over here which have an antique look to them. The best part is, they have furniture and decor for almost all rooms of your home. The store manufactures all their furniture in the Bihar region and it comes to Pune for final touches. Even if the production happens far away from Pune, they still customise their pieces for you. You can also choose the kind of wood that has to be used, so that it's all done as per your budget. The store has sofa sets, high-back chairs, coffee tables for the living room. You can customise the seats of the sofas according to your preference at nominal charges. The starting of sofa sets is from INR 35,000. The store also has six, eight and 10-seater dining tables. They are priced starting at INR 25,000. They also have some elaborate king-sized headboards for your bed starting at INR 35,000. You can either choose them as they are or get them custom made. Along with these furniture pieces, they also have things such as wardrobes, trunks, devghars, wall-units and much more. All we can say is, you have got to check it out!