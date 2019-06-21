Shop Till You Drop At This Multi-Designer Boutique & Makeover Studio On Bund Garden Road

Why depend on that NRI cousin for bags from Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Karl Lagerfeld, London Fog and other international designers when you can shop for them all in Pune? If bags aren’t enough, get your hands on some Calvin Klein shoes and customised clothing as well as jewellery from Oro Blanco in Pune.



Located inside Ashoka Mall on Boat Club Road, Oro Blanco is the brainchild of Vidhya Tiwari and Vrunda Moray. Tiwari had always been keen on providing only the best customised clothing to everyone at an affordable price. She therefore looks after the store’s garments and accessories. On the other hand, Moray has also been a makeup artist for the past 15 years. She has worked with a number of celebrities and also with Femina magazine. The duo's expertise has created a one-of-a-kind makeover studio.

The studio houses a salon, boutique and a pret shop. The salon’s interiors will give you a feel of luxury. The staff is cordial and well-trained; and you can get a number of treatments for your skin and hair. You can also book a bridal makeup here. They only use high quality products and if chemicals don’t suit you, you can opt for herbal or organic products.

The boutique hosts a number of Indian as well as international designers. Their collection for women starts at INR 1000. While you can shop for apparel by other designers, the store also creates apparel using fabric sourced from Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Surat and other places. The store also has a number of clothing options for men.

It's a one-stop-shop for all kinds of events. From weddings, parties to business events, you can shop for any kind of occasion here. You can also accessorise yourself with the finest of statement and everyday wear jewellery.

We found a number of kurtis, dresses, elaborate lehengas, tops, trousseaus and much more. In ethnic wear, you'll get anarkalis, salwar kameez, punjabi suits and more. The best part is that the store’s collection is unique.

The designing bit of the store works with the philosophy of understanding what your needs are. You can brainstorm ideas with Tiwari (who is the designer) for the perfect outfit. You can either provide them with a fabric or let them source one. The stitching and designing costs INR 1000 (with or without fabric). However, depending upon the work and the quality of the fabric, the prices are bound to vary.

So go ahead and get an entire ensemble customised from Oro Blanco.