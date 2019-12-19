Winter Wedding? Book This Spa & Resort For Your Day

Located 20 km away from Bhaja Caves, it is centrally located on NH48. Be it your special day, a business convention or even a casual staycation, the resort has amenities that will make your stay here comfortable. Apart from being a wedding resort, it also has a convention centre, where business meetings and seminars can be held.

Tariff per room starts at INR 2390, and there are special packages if you are booking it for weddings. There's another reason we are in love with this resort. It's because it is kid-friendly. You can get your tiny tots along for the functions and even your guests can do so! Special amenities like child-care, kids zone is available where they can have fun while you are busy in functions.

Good thing is that it is located in a place which is surrounded by many attractions such as Bedse caves, temples and other tourist points. You can also stay in, watch movies in your room, avail the 24*7 room service, swim in the pool and eat at the in-house restaurant and bar. Also, if you love riding, they have a bicycle renting facility as well. Just hop on one and ride away your blues while exploring the nearby areas.