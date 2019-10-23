SGS Mall in Camp has a lot to offer. From food to activities and of course, lots of shopping. From famous international brands to some local ones, here are 5 stores in SGS Mall that you must check out:
Archies To Bata: Stores You Must Check Out
Marks & Spencers
This famous UK brand has been taking all our hearts away for years now. In Pune, there are a lot of outlets of Marks and Spencers but the one in SGS has the biggest collection. While women can shop for lingerie here, obviously. The store also has their line of make up, perfumes and other accessories that you can pick up.
Westside
The trusted brand Westside opened their store in SGS Mall a while ago. While you could definitely drop in here for clothes, we'd recommend checking out their limited (at this outlet) but gorgeous home line, cosmetics and other accessories You can shop for photo frames, mugs, jewellery, the best brands of makeup like Maybelline, Lakme and more.
Archies
When it comes to any occasion and gifting, we have all only known one store and that’s Archies. From greeting cards on possibly any occasion to different gifting item, Archies has it all. Pick from a wide collection of jewellery, photo frames, soft toys, key rings, mugs, wall hangings and much more starting at INR 160.
Bata
Bata brings back a lot of old memories and We are sure everyone can relate to it. Despite it being an older brand, it has managed to keep up with the latest trends in the footwear industry. The collection of wedges for women starting at INR 600 are a great steal for any occasion.
Mochi
Looking for hip and trendy shoes? Don’t want to buy too many for different occasions? We just you check out the Mochi outlet at SGS mall. They have a great collection of casual and traditional footwear for both men and women, starting at INR 500.
