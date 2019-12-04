Layer Up! 5 Essentials That'll Keep You Warm

Another one of my favourites from Tarini's pop-up is this adorable checkered jacket that can literally add life to any dull outfit. If you are looking for a light winter wear that you can wear out even if its not too cold then this jacket is perfect for you. This ruffle jacket by Fabnest is a great steal for the price. You can easily pair this up with a high waited denim or a skater dress. Put on some sneakers or heels and hit the town, girl.