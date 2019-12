Layer Up! 5 Essentials That'll Keep You Warm

Well we are done saying Winter is coming because guess what? It's already here! Winter is the season when you can do so much with your outfits! Layer them, play with different accessories and colours or just keep it warm and fuzzy. We have been taking inspiration from Tarini and Sakshi 's pop up on Shop on LBB to plan out our winter holiday outfits. If you are planning a cozy winter holiday too, here are 5 essentials from their pop up that we believe will keep you warm this winter: