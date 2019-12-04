Layer Up! 5 Essentials That'll Keep You Warm
Flap Overlay Detail Brown Suede Overcoat
Looking for that New York or London vibe this winter? This Suede overcoat is one of our favourite's from Tarini's pop up. This opaque coat by August and Co is perfect for that Europe trip that you are planning. Priced at INR 1899, this coat is available in a soothing beige colour and will compliment anything you wear. The belt attached to coat also extenuates all your curves in all the right ways!
Two-Tone Handloom Checkered Long Trench Coat
I don't know about you, but I'm definitely obsessing over this super chique trench coat from Sakshi's pop up. If you are planning to go partying late at night, this trench coat from Fabnest's collection will be the perfect addition to your outfit. The black and white checkered print adds that extra zing to the coat and even if you are wearing something simple, this coat will surely make your outfit fancy. This handloom trench coat is surely going to make heads turn.
Raw Hem Detail Pink Crop Jacket
A little pop of colour never harmed anyone right? This cute, bright pink crop jacket from Tarini's pop up is perfect for the light winter wind. Designed by Freakins, this jacket will be a great item to wear for a party or just a day out with your friends, over a pair of denims or a dress.
Ruffle Detail Two-Tone Handloom Checkered Jacket
Another one of my favourites from Tarini's pop-up is this adorable checkered jacket that can literally add life to any dull outfit. If you are looking for a light winter wear that you can wear out even if its not too cold then this jacket is perfect for you. This ruffle jacket by Fabnest is a great steal for the price. You can easily pair this up with a high waited denim or a skater dress. Put on some sneakers or heels and hit the town, girl.
Contrast Button Detail Black Casual Long Coat
Let's accept it, girls, black can never go out of trend. Which is why a black winter coat is a must have. This black long coat by The August Co. from Sakshi's pop up can be that purchase for you. It's simple, comfortable and super elegant. This coat can be used for any occasion - office, party, road trip, shopping and a lot more. Quick tip: You can also try to wear it as a slit dress if you belt it up!
