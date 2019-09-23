Oven Baked Fresh Pies Right At Your Doorstep!

3.14 Pies located on Bund Garden Road serves fresh and hot Pies and Calzones at your doorstep. We tasted the Coconut Creamy Chicken pie, the Chocolate Pie and Coffee Pie Shake. The pies were perfectly sized and filled with a hearty heavy filling, which we loved. The Dough was soft and light. The coffee shake was a perfect thick shake, loved the consistency and taste of it. Our overall experience of ordering these pies was top notch. Can’t wait to try the other items on their menu soon.