Paan - The Real Shaan

Pan

The Betel Leaf

Erandwana, Pune
Minal Arcade, Shop 6, Near Samudra Hotel, Karve Road, Erandwane, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

“Paan The Real Shaan” In India, a sheaf of betel leaves is traditionally offered as a mark of respect and auspicious beginnings. India’s first online paan delivery company redefining the age-old tradition of the great Indian Dessert – Paan, catching technology with tradition keeping in mind the true taste of paan. This Paan filled with a range of sweet jam-like spreads and crunchy titbits like tutti-frutti, cherries, chopped dates, etc. It has come up with some amazing and delicious Paan flavours and this is Tobacco-Free. Some of the various I tried and loved it. I must say A perfect Indian Dessert. Flavours are: Dark Chocolate coated Paan Strawberry Paan Raspberry Paan Coffee Paan Dry Fruits Paan and many more.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

