“Paan The Real Shaan” In India, a sheaf of betel leaves is traditionally offered as a mark of respect and auspicious beginnings. India’s first online paan delivery company redefining the age-old tradition of the great Indian Dessert – Paan, catching technology with tradition keeping in mind the true taste of paan. This Paan filled with a range of sweet jam-like spreads and crunchy titbits like tutti-frutti, cherries, chopped dates, etc. It has come up with some amazing and delicious Paan flavours and this is Tobacco-Free. Some of the various I tried and loved it. I must say A perfect Indian Dessert. Flavours are: Dark Chocolate coated Paan Strawberry Paan Raspberry Paan Coffee Paan Dry Fruits Paan and many more.