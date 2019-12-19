Enjoy Healthy Dishes Designed By Chef Ajay Chopra At This Organic Cafe

A quaint bungalow, a luxury multi-concept store below, a rooftop seating, greenery galore, books by the side, great hospitality and super health food dishes- all this can be found in the Paashh Cafe, Pune's organic cafe situated in Kalyani Nagar. The Paashh Cafe has opened its doors for all the health-conscious food connoisseurs out there. With a menu specially designed by celebrity-chef Ajay Chopra, each dish provided with a calorie count. We enjoyed a five-course meal and a personal tour of the space. Talking about the dècor, it is quaint, yet has shades of modern chicness to it. There're plants everywhere and each table has a pretty potted plant or succulent on it. There is a great collection of books too which you can read while enjoying your food. We love the classy sustainable crockery from the concept store below that they use for their cafe. The counter reminds us of a typical European Bistro with tiny black-boards with the menu written on them. As for food, the chefs whip up a healthy storm in the kitchen. For our salad course, we had the Greens & Bread salad which has panzenella, various types of exotic greens, dried carrot puree and a tangy dressing. For appetizers, we had the cannoli which was their own version of Italian delicacy made up with local flavours. The second starter was the best. It was a fusion of Mexican and Indian. Named taco, it was a soft base of thalipeeth with a salsa salad, fried okra and sour cream on it. For mains, we had the soba noodles which were specially imported from Japan. To sip on, we had the fruity drink called Energizer which was a concoction of watermelon, sweet lime, pineapple and orange. For the dessert course, we had the spiced pumpkin cake. Did you know that they use organic ingredients only? Ditching the regular processed sugar, they use the natural sweeteners and raw sugar to add sweetness to the dishes. Healthy and tasty- the food here is sure to make even a carnivore go down week on his knees. Prices are slightly on the higher side, but it is total value for money as the ingredients are fresh and exotic while the taste is amazing.