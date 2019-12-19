Mumbai's Favourite Pav Is In Pune With Flavour-Packed Stuffings

A festival and flea market favourite, Pack-A-Pav from Mumbai has opened its first store out of its home city. It serves pavs packed with their classic stuffings from noon to 11pm in Koregaon Park's lane 6. The brand first started as a small start-up serving great grab-and-go pavs at music festivals, flea markets and other such events in Mumbai. Later, they opened their first permanent outpost in Bandra and soon began mushrooming across Mumbai. They've now made their way to Pune. A tinny shipping container of sorts in the brand's bright blue and sunny yellow sits next to Kabiro in KP's lane 6. The outpost has open-air seating with lights for a ceiling once the sun sets. They're serving their classic flavours and stuffings packed inside the humble pav, everyone loves. We're told that the food comes in from Mumbai every morning, as they don't have a centralised kitchen in Pune yet. But don't worry, it's final cooking is fresh so you're still getting hot food. We dug into their famous mutton shammi pav which came with a red sauce and a yoghurt and scallion sauce slathered on the pav and mutton shammi kebab stuffed in. The kebab is soft enough to make a Lucknowi Nawab happy and the sauces add a lovely flavour. From the vegetarian options, we loved the Sriracha mushroom pav, which has mushrooms sauteed in the hot sauce and overall the pav is a spicy, flavour-packed bite. The yoghurt and scallion sauce adds a relief in-between spicy bites. Pack-A-Pav's style includes lacing the edges of the pav with fried onions, reminiscent of the fried crunch added to several vada pav's in Mumbai. And, each pav is served with a side of spicy fryums. So every bite from the plate has crunch, creamy and spicy flavours. A meal for two will cost you approximately INR 250. And, they've got packaged juices too if you need something to wash down the food. Pack-A-Pav is an ideal stop for a quick snack and it's grab-and-go food is what we love about it.