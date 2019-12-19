From Casual Wears To Sequin Gowns, Check Out This Boutique In Koregaon Park

So this cute boutique, located on the north main road in Koregaon Park. PAGE 3 has an amazing collection of party wear dresses, printed denim jackets and cute dresses. It's totally a weekend shop. You can find everything from shirt dresses to some sequin gowns. Also, they only have Western outfits. They have a wide range of tops and crop tops. You will also find some amazing heavy gowns and party wear dresses starting from INR 2000. Which are quite unique and classy. Also, I loved the grey sequin dress INR 4250. The yellow dress INR 2750 is super cute too. if you're planning to go on a brunch date. And the best one. The printed denim jacket INR 1650. I just loved the oversized denim jacket.