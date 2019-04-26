You Need To Buy The Pac Man Coasters & Other Quirky Prints From This Brand

Are you even a millennial if you don’t own a quirky printed phone case, bag or a t-shirt? Whether it’s a cool quote or motifs of a rickshaw, popsicles, cherries, doughnuts and whatnot. You absolutely need to have a cool accessory or a piece of clothing in your wardrobe, expressing your quirks.



Paint & Tonic is a brand that offers just that. You’ll find everything from stoles, backpacks, totes, makeup pouches, duffle bags, t-shirts, coasters, diaries among other things. And, they’ve got various cool prints across categories. From the face of a pug to colourful popsicles, fishes, pineapples, tigers and more.

We loved their pug t-shirt that has the face of a very cute pup on it for INR 549. They have a range of stoles starting at INR 999. You can also shop for a range of bags from this brand too. Duffle bags in various prints start at INR 2099. You’ll get tote bags, makeup-kits and pouches too and they all start at INR 599.

You’ll find a few other items for home including cushion covers, coasters and wall art pieces. Most are in bright colours that’ll perk up your home. Our heart is set on the Pac Man print and they are priced at INR 349. There are a few other prints and the overall range starts at INR 249.

Paint & Tonic believes in keeping things quirky and that reflects in their products. If you love to add cool stuff to your home and wardrobe, this is an apt brand to shop from.