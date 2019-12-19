Go Off Beat With A Chikan Ghagra From This Studio In Karve Nagar

Chikankari indeed adds a grace and elegance to anyone who wears it. And, Pakeeza in Karve Nagar is an entire studio that is dedicated to the Lucknowi art.

Started by Neelu Punn Kale, a passionate Punekar who has always loved this art of fabrics. The studio tries to conserve the old art of chikankari in various forms such as ek tara, do tara and other such embroidery styles. It basically means the amount of threads that are incorporated in the patterns for the design. Kale has tried her level best to make her designs in a manner that they blend in everyday fashion and at the same time can be affordable. Thus the prices over here start at INR 500 and go up to INR 25,000 or sometimes even above that. The best part is, this store doesn’t only restrict itself to women’s clothing, but also has a huge variety in men’s clothing.

The studio also focuses a lot on customisation. Along with the mainstream salwar suits that are kurtis, then dresses that have an A-line jacket like thing over it. You will also find short kurtis that look really chic and can be worn as work wear too. In spite of all of this, you can stand-out with a chikankari lehenga at any wedding. These lehengas will start at INR 15,000 and can go higher.

Men, you can score some really awesome kurtas starting at INR 1,000. There are long and short kurtas available here. The major collection is in white however, there are certain pieces that are in pastel shades. You will find intricate work as well as some basic embroidery on these kurtas. The store also has a good collection of stoles in the same pattern.

We’d suggest you go absolutely out of the box and get some really cool stuff customised. May be something like a chikankari shirt, a top or even a saree!