Pan Asian Brunch: Visit Baan Tao For Their Lavish Sunday Brunch!

Hyatt Pune houses the award-winning Baan Tao restaurant. It is known to be one of the best places in Pune if you're craving something Asian. Chinese, Japanese and Thai are some of the cuisines that this restaurant specializes in. The ambience comprises of two outdoor sections and one indoor. The section with the 18 feet wall fountain is where you should be seated. Perfect for a date with that special someone. Indoors, mostly formal is a great place to hold business meetings or a formal sit down. They have great service, something not many restaurants in this city are known for. We recently visited Baan Tao for their Sunday Brunch. The variety of dishes on offer with a great ambience is a perfect combination for a sunny afternoon. The food, a variety of dimsums, sushi, woks, soups, and cocktails leaves you spoilt for choice. Did we mention unlimited sushis and dimsums?