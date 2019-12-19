Don't Buy, Just Rent Cocktail & Ball Dresses Starting At Just INR 500

You'll resonate with a situation where you are invited to a party but have nothing to wear. Searching for ideal party dresses on such short notice is very frustrating too! Worry not, why spend a bomb when you can rent it? Situated in Akurdi, Panache is a rental boutique which lends exclusive dresses for your special occasions. Ball gowns, party dresses, suits, anarkalis - you name it and Panache boutique will have it. We spend a bomb on dresses we never wear twice. Especially if it is a lehenga in which our near and dear ones have seen us in. In this case, opt for a rented lehenga which will come in different designs, sizes and colours. That way, you will never repeat an outfit and will also get a chance to wear new and beautiful pieces. Got a masquerade ball or an elegant party? We absolutely love their ball gown and evening gown collection that starts at just INR 500 and goes up to INR 5000 depending on the design you choose. We found A-line evening gowns, puffy ball dresses, frilly frocks and sequined dresses. If you have a traditional family function, rock that ethnic anarkali or fancy suits that you can style up with some designer jewellery. They also have designer kurtas and patialas which you can wear on sangeets. If you love a crisp formal style and happen to have an interview or meeting, we suggest you take a look at their jacket range. The service is very warm and the owner will patiently wait for all your trials until you find the one! Choose your pick from the huge collection and rock that party with these gorgeous designs.