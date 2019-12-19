Oriental Tales: This New Eatery Serves Pan-Asian Thalis For INR 219

From Chinese to Thai, Burmese to Indian, Laughing B tops in two things: Flavours and Prices. While the taste is authentic, the dining will not weigh heavy on your pockets. Team LBB went to this new eatery for a tasting and it turned out to be an amazing experience.

First came the salad course where we gorged on the super delicious Som Tam Salad, which is basically a raw papaya salad with sweet and spicy dressing. For starters, we had the Thai spring rolls and Sui Mai dimsums, as well as their signature lotus stems in black bean sauce. We have to say that each starter had its distinct taste and flavour of black bean sauce added a yummy twist to the dish. For mains, we had the ultimate comfort food, Thai green curry and Hakka noodles. If you are a seafood lover, you can find many delicious fish dishes. Don't forget to try the crispy fried fish in Thai-basil sauce. Flavourful and delicious, it was one of the best things we tasted.

We suggest you pair your food with coolers or milkshakes from their elaborate beverage menu. We tried the iced-teas and Pink lady, which is a special strawberry juice. For those who wish to opt for combos, they have amazing Thai and Chinese thalis starting at INR 219. We love the creativity they have put into these platters. If you have a specific preference, you can also get your dishes customised. They will be more than happy to twerk its flavours here and there.

When you gorge on Pan-Asian food, how can you miss out on the fried ice-cream? We had vanilla in crispy spring roll sheet fried to perfection and garnished with choco-chips. For those who prefer good old Indian food, you can order Indian classics like naan, biryani and butter chicken from their coffee shop menu or simply opt for an Indian thali.

As far as the decor is concerned, it is minimalistic with a neat touch and sleek wooden furniture.