For All Pani Puri Lovers, Drop By This Place To Have Combos With A Twist

H20 Yummies solely serves Pani Puri with lots of Variations and is first of if it’s kind in Pune. Being Indians, Pani Puri is something that we simply cannot resist and H20 has made it much better for us as whatever they provide us is healthy and hygienic. One must begin by having their classic Pani Puri so they’ll be able to spot how it excels. Next, you can try out the Fusion flavours such as Mexican, Mocha and Chocolate Pani Puri. If you’re not sure as to which flavour you want to have, I suggest you go for the Pot Puri which is a combo consisting of 7 different flavours. Talking about the health factor, the Calorie content in their Pani Puri is a lot lesser compared to other street-side stalls. Their Puris are baked, not fried and the water that they use is RO water and really rich in taste. Both the taste and the concept are praiseworthy, love Pani Puri? Go Give it a try!