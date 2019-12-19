Your Brekkie Scene Is Sorted With This Tiny Outlet Serving Commendable Dishes

Pardon My French is a very small place with great food and best outlook of tiny french bistro! The warmth that the chef craft food for you and the equal passion that a serving staff shows is commendable! What should you eat! Their Pancakes are out of the world, all their egg preparations are well done. The chef here knows how the egg for breakfast is made. You can also try their non-breakfast items like pasta, sandwiches etc. All in all 10/10