Your Brekkie Scene Is Sorted With This Tiny Outlet Serving Commendable Dishes

Cafes

Pardon My French

Shivaji Nagar, Pune
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Anjali Apartment, Shop 4, Near Dena Bank, Senapati Bapat Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Pardon My French is a very small place with great food and best outlook of tiny french bistro! The warmth that the chef craft food for you and the equal passion that a serving staff shows is commendable! What should you eat! Their Pancakes are out of the world, all their egg preparations are well done. The chef here knows how the egg for breakfast is made. You can also try their non-breakfast items like pasta, sandwiches etc. All in all 10/10

What Could Be Better?

Well they could work on food preparation time.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

