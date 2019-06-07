Pancakes, Omelettes & More: Dine Like An Englishman At This European Cafe

Sometimes we stumble upon quaint cafes and we simply feel good vibes. One such cozy place is Pardon My French on SB Road where you can enjoy comfort food and sinful deserts. The place serves classic European and continental dishes which come in good portions and are extremely fulfilling. Their drinks section is quite elaborate and you can choose between beverages such as tea, coffee, shakes, smoothies and mojitos. You will find iced tea, hot tea and special fat burning teas. This is a classic breakfast place. Dig into fluffy pancakes, eggs and waffles with syrups. If you are here for breakfast, you can enjoy their open toasts, crepes, omelette etc. You will love their spinach cheese omelette and Ratatouille crepes. If craving for sweets, you will love their waffles. For mains you can try the baguette sandwiches, pasta plates, pizzas and meals. We love to try their cajun spiced chicken with grilled veggies and garlic oil and grilled chicken. The decor is cozy and has a barn feel to it. Whether it is your date or you are simply chilling with friends, this is a pick you won't regret. Also, it's super affordable too. Picture Credits: Official FB page