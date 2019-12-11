Catch Up With Your Friends At This Quirky Club In Kp!

This place in Koregaon Park is just lit. The ambience and the seating at this place are so classy that it makes you feel, you are entering into a Playboy property. The menu is quite extensive as well and Playboy is famous for partying but this place has focused on their food as well. They have everything from Baos to dimsums to sushi to Khow suey. I had a lot on my table, Sushi was pretty amazing. Dimsums were authentic and fulfilling but what I loved the most were the wings, they were juicy, crispy and spicy ( Just perfect ). The Baos here are just amazing, you have to try that when here, they are so huge and too scrumptious. Khow suey was good, I am very critic about this dish as it's my favourite and it didn't disappoint. Naans were a bit undercooked which I think is just an instance and don't happen much. The kadhai paneer was salty though, like more than you can eat, Drinks are pretty amazing here, they have a huge bar and a huge collection. My favourite was the whiskey sour. In the end, the Kulfi levelled it up again as it was just awesome!! Do try this place out even if you are just out to dine, not party!!