Makaza: An All Day Roof Bar With Good Music & Scrumptious Food

In all honesty, I am not sure what the name Makaza means. Google says it is a mountain pass in Eastern Europe but I doubt that would be a reference to this restaurant. What I do not doubt however is, Makaza is a huge pub/resto with great music and good food to satiate your evening needs. Located in Phoenix Mall EAST, it is hard to miss. It has both indoor and outdoor seating which can cater to both large and small groups. Food is reasonably good but there is scope for improvement. Pesto fish kebabs need to have more 'pesto'; Paneer in the Paneer Lasuni needs to be softer; the sauce in the chicken tikka masala needs to be cooked better. The absolute must-try here is Makaza Prawn Tempura, Makaza dead wings, and Nance paneer tikka Pizza. For desserts, I recommend the Pista threesome, extremely delicate layered pastry with nuts and cream. Drinks are not bad either. For a more mature and developed palette, 'Stargazing' is the right drink. It has complex flavors and is gin-based. For the more mellow, can try the 'Pink affair' or 'Sip in deep'. The presentation was good throughout the evening. Service needs a stark improvement. The servers, although very hospitable, seldom knew accurately what the dish was and kept going back and forth to figure it out. Also, having multiple servers allotted to our table caused confusion and the team lacked coordination. Cost is a bit on the upper end and cost for two is easily Rs 1000. However, make no mistake the hospitality, the great music and good food are going to make up for it. Hence, the value for money is good. Go check this place out for yourself. Makaza awaits!