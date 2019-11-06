Fave girl getting married? Then, you and your girl gang have got to look your best and celebrate her. Plan your bachelorette outfit. Here are some essentials that may help.
Planned Your BFF's Bachelorette? Now Plan Your Outfit For It
Baroque Print Wrap Romper
Romp your way to the party in this. I love how unique it is and baroque will definitely make you stand out at the party. I think with a pair of heels, anyone would be ready to kill in this outfit.
Zip Detail Solid Black A-Line Skirt
If a romper or dress isn't the way you want to go, this skirt is a great alternative. It's quite sexy and I love that it's simple because that means you could pair it with literally anything.
Animal Print Slingback Kitten Heels
Strut around in these animal printed kitten heels. Why I love them? Well, because they're not too high and are perfect to head to any dance floor in. And, I think they make for a great essential to any party wardrobe.
Monochrome Wooden Textured Clutch
Need a party clutch? This wooden textured monochrome one is fit to pair with any party outfit. You can carry your little things for the bachelorette, but also add it to your kitty for future parties.
"GIRL GANG" Hoops
Lastly, celebrate your girl gang in the best possible way. Wear these hoops (perhaps get the same pair for all your girlfriends) and slay the bachelorette.
