Add A Splash Of Colour To Your Home With Tribal Decor From This Store

This artistic home-decor store in Fatema Nagar is all about the rich legacy of age-old Indian art. When looking for authentic handicrafts, make a stop at Truly Tribal, where you can find a variety of hand-made, eco-friendly, ethnic & tribal handicrafts. Be it lamps, lanterns, bamboo baskets, printed coasters, boxes, ornate thread baskets, bottles, bowls- you can find it all here. We absolutely love their coasters which have Aztec prints which are under INR 400 as well as the Warli paintings. We recommend you also check out their basket collection. We were amazed to find different artefacts and things such as kettles, coasters and bottles with ancient Pattachitra art designs. If you have a specific design in mind for your place, they'll be happy to customise your home- decor products. Are u in a gifting dilemma? This store also takes orders for personalised gifting products. If you are too lazy to go out, you can check out their collection on their website and place an order. They can facilitate urgent delivery at a reasonable cost. Picture Credits: www.trulytribal.com