'Paw'some Stays: This Pet Hostel Is Home Away From Home

When the owners are away, the dogs shall play. Yes, you heard it right. We suggest all pet-owners to keep their worries aside and travel sans any worries as Pet Sitters is there to shower love and care on your pets. Situated inside Maan Village, a region in Hinjewadi, this pet care hostel provides excellent services for your furry pawed friends whilst you are away. With all modern amenities and dedicated trainers, the dogs can have a time of their life. We love the pet-only swimming pool that the centre has specially designed. They hold fun activities and grooming sessions for all the dogs to divert them while the owners are gone. You can leave your pet for days, weeks, or even months, without an ounce of worry. Not just that, if you are glum, you can visit this farm and spend some quality time bonding with these pawed cuties. We recommend all the pet lovers to attend several workshops and special days that this place holds such as 'plant tree in memory of pets', 'coffee & pets' and many more. Healing through pets is actually a thing. Differently-abled, people with traumatic mindset, old-aged people suffering from Alzheimer's or Dementia, can attend the special pet therapy workshops that the place holds in association with city pet-therapists and trainers. Call them to know about their packages, and leave everything else on them. Picture Credit: official FB page of Pet Sitters