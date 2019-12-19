Satiate Your Burger Cravings With Delish Burgers From This Delivery Kitchen

No more of mid-work hunger pangs! Order some delicious pizzas, burgers and fries from PBF in Pune.

Over the past year, PBF has been curbing cravings of people living in and around Pimple Nilakh. The delivery-based kitchen is known for a delicious set of dishes and like its namesake, its forte is indeed Pizzas, Burgers and Fries (PBF).

Their simple and selected menu is divided into five major types of dishes starting with pizzas, burgers, fries, sides and lastly pastas. There are multiple options to choose from in their pizzas, which is also the most consumed dish here. The best part is, all their sauces are in house and add their own signature flavour to each and every dish.

We highly recommend their fire in my belly which is a super spicy pizza but is absolutely worth it. If you don’t really like spice, you could always try their classic three cheese pizza. Their one pizza is easily sufficient for at least two people.

The kitchen has their own signature burgers such as falafel, which is your regular falafel balls turned into a patty that's between buns. The other option that you can go for from their burger menu is the Wai Wai burger, which is a unique noodle patty burger served with an in-house Asian mayo and is a beautiful blend of all Asiatic flavours. Apart from these two, you could try their peri-peri paneer, barbeque mushroom, mr. beans and other types.

When it comes to fries, you'll find classic salted, peri-peri, herbed fries and others. However, their in-house specialities are fire fries, Asian fries, cajun chipotle fries, Mexican fries, barbeque fries and lastly their PBF signature fries.

Their pasta menu comprises of your generic pastas such as aglio e olio, arrabita, alfredo and mac n cheese among others. What caught our attention was their spicy Sicilian and bell pepper pesto.

On an average, a meal for two would cost you INR 600. It's ideal for when you're in the mood to grab some fast food and binge.