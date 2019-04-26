Do you love to get away from the city's hustle and bustle? Does it soothe you to listen to the birds chirp? If yes, we've found several places in the city which are perfect for a peaceful getaway. Also, if you want to experience some 'me' time, you know where to head!
Escape Chaos & Enjoy Solitude At These Peaceful Places In Pune
Arai Tekadi
Arai Tekadi aka Vetal tekadi is the highest point in the city of Pune, from here you can see the horizon and the cityscape. You can watch plenty of rare birds in their natural habitats, jog, meditate and more. Situated at an elevation of 2,600 feet, it is the highest point in the city. Home to ARAI known as the Automotive Research Association of India, there is also an observation deck maintained by the Indian Forest Department. For a peaceful time alone or with friends, this tekdi is our first pick.
Parvati Hill
Parvati hill is located on the southern side of the city. It’s within city limits and should take you an average 45 minutes to an hour to reach, even from the further ends of the city. Once you get to the top, a memorable panorama of the city will mesmerise you and calm any heaving breaths. Enjoy the morning fog, or when the city is lit in the evening, you'll surely enjoy the views and calm here. It is home to five of the city’s oldest temples: Devdeveshwar Temple, Vishnu Temple, Kartikeya Temple, Shri Vitthal Temple, Ramana Temple, among which the Devdeveshwar temple is one you should not miss.
Taljai Tekdi
Taljai Tekdi is another peaceful place for you and bae to marvel the beauty of the sunset and the nature around. Don’t forget to look out for some beautiful peacocks there. There are eateries available at the entrance of the hill. There isn’t much public transport available so you will have to book a car or ride your own bike here.
Khadakwasala
This place seems to be on every Punekar's itinerary. For spectacular sunrise/sunset views to authentic Marathi street food, this place seems to have something for everyone looking for a peaceful getaway. Monsoons add a lovely tinge to the skies, the greens look greener and the magnificence of the place is at its peak, so that might be the best time to go there with your camera.
Osho Garden
Can you believe that Osho Garden, which is known for its serenity and foliage is situated in the heart of the perennially-bustling Koregaon Park? Open only from 6 AM to 9 AM and 4 PM to 7 PM, it is the perfect place to witness the sunrise and sunset in absolute isolation. We love the peaceful aura that the place has, and although photography is allowed only on prior permission, this place is picturesque and seems like a fairytale forest.
