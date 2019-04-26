Escape Chaos & Enjoy Solitude At These Peaceful Places In Pune

Parvati hill is located on the southern side of the city. It’s within city limits and should take you an average 45 minutes to an hour to reach, even from the further ends of the city. Once you get to the top, a memorable panorama of the city will mesmerise you and calm any heaving breaths. Enjoy the morning fog, or when the city is lit in the evening, you'll surely enjoy the views and calm here. It is home to five of the city’s oldest temples: Devdeveshwar Temple, Vishnu Temple, Kartikeya Temple, Shri Vitthal Temple, Ramana Temple, among which the Devdeveshwar temple is one you should not miss.

