Millennials, Shop At This Brand For Trendy Comfort Clothing

From cool summer dresses for her to pastel shorts for him, People in Seasons Mall has all kinds of apparel for men as well as women. Whether you need casuals, gym wear, formals or anything at all, they have got it for you.



The store is located on the ground floor of the mall. Like its other stores - which are also spread across the globe - this store too is living up to its reputation. The brand is known for its cool, stylish and comfortable collection.

The store has some pretty one pieces for women in florals, stripes and plain colours. They also have a few one pieces that are really jazzy and are fit for a pub hop. If not one pieces, they also have some cool shirts, t-shirts, shorts, denims and more. The brand is also known for their comfortable and stylish shrugs and jackets. The prices for women’s clothing start at INR 300 for a basic t-shirt.

When it comes to men’s clothing, they have some cool shirts in casual as well as formal. You will also find t-shirts in plain, prints and some with funky messages printed on them. The store also has some comfortable bottom wear for men. The prices for men’s apparel starts at INR 300 as well.