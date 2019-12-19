All Coffee Enthusiasts, The Brew Room Has Opened Its Door In Kothrud!

Cafes

The Brew Room

Kothrud, Pune
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Fountain Head, Shop 19 & 20, Opp. Karishma Complex, Late GA Kulkarni Path, Kothrud, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I saw organic, original and pure coffee beans being crushed, pressed and brewed to perfection for an aromatic coffee savoring. The Brew Room is now in Pune. Being a coffee expert from Barcelona, he demonstrated some exclusive kinds of coffee made in different techniques. If you are a coffee lover then this place is meant for you. Brew your love for coffee here!!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

