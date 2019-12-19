I saw organic, original and pure coffee beans being crushed, pressed and brewed to perfection for an aromatic coffee savoring. The Brew Room is now in Pune. Being a coffee expert from Barcelona, he demonstrated some exclusive kinds of coffee made in different techniques. If you are a coffee lover then this place is meant for you. Brew your love for coffee here!!
All Coffee Enthusiasts, The Brew Room Has Opened Its Door In Kothrud!
