Tropical Retreat: Dine At This Garden-Like All-Day Eatery In Kalyani Nagar

Imagine dining in a beautiful indoor garden with a tropical setting, all-day dining menu and warm service. When in Kalyani Nagar, make a trip to Pergola Kitchen & Bar, a garden-themed bar and eatery where you can relax, grab a bite and also host a get together for friends and family. They have four kinds of seating: an outdoor garden seating which they plan to turn into a beer garden, an air-conditioned dining hall, which you can book for a get-together or lunch with your friends and family, an indoor garden seating with a full-fledged bar, and lastly, an 8-seater space which you can book for a private meeting or for close-knit of friends. The place opens up as early as 8 a.m. Serving excellent breakfast dishes such as eggs, pancakes, toasts and fresh juice. They also have an in-house bakery from where they dish out cakes, croissants, brownies, and puffs. For drinks, we enjoyed the Hurricane Suzy, which was a refreshing citrus drink. You can also enjoy a cuppa hot coffee or other soothing beverages. For starters, they served some amazing balsamic mushrooms, which made for a delightful dish as the flavours were distinct and rich. Other starters were chilli garlic cottage cheese and plum sauce marinated cottage cheese. Both the dishes were plated well and the latter was even served with a side salad. However, we preferred the chilli garlic cottage cheese more as it was more appetising. When the hot plate of creme polenta with ratatouille came, we couldn't help but dig into it. The polenta was rich and flavourful, and the side salad complemented the dish. We ended the meal with a rich chocolate mud cake. What we liked about it was that it wasn't too sweet. Whether you're on a date or a casual outing with friends, you will love the vibes which are cheery and colourful. The taste is good and we're sure you will have a meal worth remembering. A meal for two with non-alchoholic beverages will cost you around INR 1,000. The restaurant opens at 8 a.m. and shuts at 12 a.m. and you must try it out for a cozy Sunday brunch.