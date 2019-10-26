This Designer Boutique In Pimpri Is Where You Can Find All Your Wedding Essentials

With wedding season right around the corner, we are sure that everyone is looking for the latest trends to wear. Whether it be your best friend, sibling, cousin or just a loved one, weddings are always special and dressing up for a wedding is a different kind of fun.

Peshani in Pimpri offers affordable ethnic and indo-western apparels for women. As soon as you enter the store, you will see kurtas, dupattas, dresses, accessories and much more, all stacked up on display. From chikankari to cotton, silk and velvet -you'll find apparel in all materials for any occasion.

We loved their collection of ready made gowns and lehengas starting at INR 3,000. You will find them in bright colours with different handwork and designs on them. You can get your piece altered at the store itself according to your liking at some extra charges. Peshani also stocks up on dress materials so if you are looking for something customised then you can take a pick from one of their dress materials and design it however you want. Their in-house designers will help you out at every step, whenever required.