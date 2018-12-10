Got A Shoot? This 24-Hour Photography Studio Has Space And Rentals

Inside DEF Centre, RGB studios has created a space that’s ideal for fashion, interview and product shoots. They’ve catered to all the amenities one would need for a shoot. From ensuring you’ve got assistants, to a changing and makeup room and more.

The space is decked up with bright lights, several equipment resources and also helps you our with post production for shoots. For product shoots they have a CYClorama wall that’s going to make any product you’re shooting look so much better.

The studio also helps you arrange for photographers, models, make-up artists and crew for shoots. They allow rentals on an hourly basis for all photography equipment and have advanced lighting equipment too. There’s also a work station that has all your post-production softwares installed to churn your photographs into a perfect frame.

The studio comes with ample parking space, is fully air-conditioned and is open 24 hours. The price starts at INR 2,000 for four hours.