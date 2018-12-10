New to the photography business and short on resources and equipment? RGB Studios on Bund Garden road is helping out budding photographers and those looking for a studio space that’s quirky and cool.
Got A Shoot? This 24-Hour Photography Studio Has Space And Rentals
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome?
Inside DEF Centre, RGB studios has created a space that’s ideal for fashion, interview and product shoots. They’ve catered to all the amenities one would need for a shoot. From ensuring you’ve got assistants, to a changing and makeup room and more.
The space is decked up with bright lights, several equipment resources and also helps you our with post production for shoots. For product shoots they have a CYClorama wall that’s going to make any product you’re shooting look so much better.
The studio also helps you arrange for photographers, models, make-up artists and crew for shoots. They allow rentals on an hourly basis for all photography equipment and have advanced lighting equipment too. There’s also a work station that has all your post-production softwares installed to churn your photographs into a perfect frame.
The studio comes with ample parking space, is fully air-conditioned and is open 24 hours. The price starts at INR 2,000 for four hours.
What Could Be Better?
We wish they’d have a student discount, which would help media and photography students tackle their assignments.
Pro-Tip
If you need to rent out studios regularly for work, you can even sign up for their Studio Partner Programme and pick out a shoot schedule.
