Whether it is portraying tense emotions, happy moments or even anger, music usually puts you at peace. If you're planning to pick a new hobby, learn to play the piano. There are several classes in Pune for it; and these five will surely help you hit the right notes.
Hit The Right Notes At These Piano Classes In Pune
Institute Of Modern Music
It is one of its kind of an institute that gives coaching for a wide range of music and musical instruments in the city for over five decades. One of the many instruments that they impart knowledge and provide advance training in is the piano and piano-accordion with certification. Admissions are open to all with no qualification limit or pre knowledge of the instrument. Students are given one-to-one systematic and scientific training through printed lessons, live demonstrations, theory lectures and performance trials. You can join the batches on any day with a 45 minutes slot, with instruments provided by the institute for training.
Tuhin Rao's Piano Studio
The studio located in four spaces Baner, Khadki, Koregaon Park and Kalyani Nagar, Tuhin Rao maintains an active studio in Pune where he offers lessons in piano, music theory, composition, music software and music production technology. Creative, intelligent and efficient training is inculcated through usage of lesson plans and teachings based on international standards for piano pedagogy. Every student has a plan given for him according to his progress. They also compose and shoot their own compositions.
- Upwards: ₹ 900
Muziclub
It is a platform driven by people who love music and have the passion to develop it with people they get in touch with. Founded on the basis of quality and structured musical education, they teach a spectrum of instruments with vocal music. One of them is the piano. Students are groomed in hand-eye synchronisation, musicality and understanding of the theory technical working of the piano. They have seven levels of their certificate program where each level is higher, tougher and more detailed than the previous one. Syllabus for the piano is according to the TRINITY and ABRSM piano institutes and also their certification is provided.
The Academy Of Music
This academy in Pune imparts western classical and popular music instruction in piano and related musical subjects. It aspires to nurture love and awareness in western classical through piano. It has an innovative curriculum with a customised plan for every student, taught by professionals and qualified piano instructors passionate towards their role. Students have various platforms to encourage individual excellence, creative enhancement and joy of musical communication including performance classes, master lessons, masterclasses, recitals and the academy sponsored festival called the MusiQuest.
Gunjarav School Of Music
Gunjarav School Of Music was established in year 2005, it has grown to be one of the leading schools in the country to offer piano and western music lessons. Professional training is provided to the students, with regular examinations conducted for every grade. They are associated with Trinity College of London, an international institute of piano and also provide their certification.
