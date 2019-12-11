Hit The Right Notes At These Piano Classes In Pune

It is a platform driven by people who love music and have the passion to develop it with people they get in touch with. Founded on the basis of quality and structured musical education, they teach a spectrum of instruments with vocal music. One of them is the piano. Students are groomed in hand-eye synchronisation, musicality and understanding of the theory technical working of the piano. They have seven levels of their certificate program where each level is higher, tougher and more detailed than the previous one. Syllabus for the piano is according to the TRINITY and ABRSM piano institutes and also their certification is provided.