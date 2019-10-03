Drive To Lonavala For A Picnic: Here Are Some Spots To Check Out

Picnics are fun and if you are planning one with your gang, what can be a better option than Lonavala. Not only is it an hour and a half away by car from Pune but you can also take a local train there. It's the closest hill station from Pune for a one-day getaway. It also has no dearth of great picnic spots Lakes, hillocks, waterfalls. Here are some of the best picnic spots in Lonavala that you must check out while you go there.

Ryewood Park

Pack your picnic baskets and enjoy a classic picnic at Ryewood Park. This lush green park is a quintessential garden with benches and a botanical garden where you can nerd out on different flora. It is located in the main market, so you can stock up your basket with snacks quite easily before you head here. The park does not have much to do but if you have your gang with you, you can enjoy the vibe, go down a walking path, perhaps jam or play a few games. The park is open all days from 8 am to 5 pm, open alcohol containers are obviously prohibited. And while you're here, please don't litter. 

NH 4, Siddharth Nagar, Lonavala, Maharashtra

    Tungarli Lake

    Situated at about an hour’s drive away from Pune, is the beautiful and tranquil Lonavla lake a.k.a. Tungarli lake which serves as the perfect picnic location for some romantic time with bae. The tranquil lake is surrounded by mountains and shows the best sunsets, which prove to be an awesome location for you two or your gang for enjoying the best of the times. Most people drive to the lake for a bit and head back. However, you can enjoy a dip in the lake and also take a boat ride.

    Gold Valley, Sector D, Lonavala, Maharashtra

      Lion's Point

      One of the most popular attractions of Lonavala is Lion's Point. Enjoy a nice picnic here and a spectacular sunset view from atop the cliff. There are a few stalls around that serve piping hot chai and pakodas, which you can enjoy. It's a bliss to go here in the monsoon and binge on kanda bhajji and chai, but even in winters and summer it's a fun spot to go. The lush green surroundings also add to the appeal.

      Lonavala Aamby Valley Road, Lonavala, Maharashtra

        Salter Lake

        Salter Lake is the kind of secluded, serene spot one might land up finding accidentally as opposed to spotting it on Google Maps. The only trace of population around the lake can be found a couple of kilometres away in a quaint village of not more than 100 – 200 residents. Hardly any permission is required to camp out here. Simply pack your picnic baskets and enjoy quality time with your gang. Light up a bonfire, strum some music and enjoy BBQ delicacies.

        Majgaon, Maharashtra

          Pawna Backwaters

          If you’re looking for a place to kick back and relax with your friends, Pawna Lake is the place for you. The camping stretch behind Pawna backwaters is one of the most popular picnic spots, as it has no dearth of activities to do. Enjoy camping picnics, BBQ, bonfire, lake view and much more.

          Pawna, Maharashtra

