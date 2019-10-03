Drive To Lonavala For A Picnic: Here Are Some Spots To Check Out

Pack your picnic baskets and enjoy a classic picnic at Ryewood Park. This lush green park is a quintessential garden with benches and a botanical garden where you can nerd out on different flora. It is located in the main market, so you can stock up your basket with snacks quite easily before you head here. The park does not have much to do but if you have your gang with you, you can enjoy the vibe, go down a walking path, perhaps jam or play a few games. The park is open all days from 8 am to 5 pm, open alcohol containers are obviously prohibited. And while you're here, please don't litter.