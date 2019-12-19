Ditch Regular Pizza & Hog On Connizas & Bunnizzas At This Eatery

No trip to Westend Mall is complete unless you make a stop at its food court. When craving some yummy fast food, visit Piconzza, a unique little counter on the second floor of the mall which has given the good old round pizza, a unique twist. Colourful and vibrant, this place serves the regular fast food with a difference. Savour cone pizzas that not only fun to eat but extremely delish. They come in various flavours to suit different types of tastebuds. Love pasta? Combine it with pizza and try their pasta magic cone. You can also try their chatpata paneer and corn masala cones. Not just the cone pizzas, they also serve a dish called bunnizza, which is basically a sub bun with pizza filling in it. We absolutely loved the Classique Italian pizza that had the goodness of bell peppers, olives, sauces and Italian herbs. We paired it with lemon cilantro sprint potato. You can choose between six flavours of this spring potato which makes for a tasty accompaniment. Pair up your meal with these yummy starters such as cheese corn balls, spring potato, fries, wedges etc. Did you know there are affordable combos that combine a cone pizza or a bunnizza with choice of side starters and soft drinks? Under INR 500, two of you can fill your tummies with these tasty treats.