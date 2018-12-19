Totes, Slings & More: This Store Makes Everything With Fabric

If we look around, there is no dearth of options for bags, pouches, clutches, cushions, holders and other utility items. However, as soon as we came to know that they are made of just fabric, it becomes unique. Mixing the art of handicraft with fabrics, Tohfa, an Insta-store is set to please us with their colourful and pretty collection. Totes, slings, clutches, pouches, cushion covers, holders, and much more- you name it and they will make it for you with durable yet pretty fabric. We absolutely loved the printed tote bags that can go with any of your casual outfits and start at INR 250. Ranging between INR 350 to INR 1200, you can also check-out their vast clutches and pouches collection. We recommend you add the preppy decor to your reading nooks or bed with lots of printed cushion covers. This wedding season, gifts should not be an issue at all. Why stick to the same old boring stuff when you can actually gift something so useful? They take customisation orders as well. Simply state the design you have in your mind and they will give you options for fabrics. Keep a track of their social media for latest designs and patterns. Currently, they accept orders via Instagram. Picture Credits: Team Tohfa