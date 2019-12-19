Pretty Place Alert! The Cafe's Decor Will Transport You To Alice's Wonderland

When you visit Pimlico, you think you are in Alice's wonderland. Nestled in the quiet lanes of Koregaon Park, this place has stunning Insta-worthy decor, which includes floral boards, vintage patio furniture, mirrors and a European tea lounge look. And, it offers fast-food and a cheery vibe. There is a covered outdoor seating and many nooks that have a different style of seating. One nook has patio furniture, others have wooden chairs, one nook has cozy lounge chairs while one corner has a European tea-table setting. A lot has been said about the ambiance, so let us move towards the food. This joint serves food that's perfect for a place where you can chill with your friends. We suggest you try the freak shakes or hot beverages such as the classic hot chocolate, coffees or different types of teas. We tried their frozen hot chocolate as we are chocoholics as well as hot mocha as it was raining outside and the hot beverage was a much needed soothing drink. If you love icy drinks, enjoy different kinds of mojitos, iced teas and frappes. We kickstarted our culinary journey with cheesy fries with herbs and a platter of classic bruschetta. While fries were okay, we loved the bruschetta (extra points to the topping). For mains we tried the frusted pizza which had cheddar, jack and mozzarella cheese as well as the super veg burger, which came with a generous portion of fries and held a juicy patty inbetween. If you love Italian food, try the creamy pastas, lasagna and the risotto. For those who love seafood, treat yourself to the prawn cocktail salad. Be it a date or a lazy weekend outing, you will enjoy dining at this place with your gang, or your S.O. The service is cordial and the place is buzzing with cheery vibes. And while you are here, we bet you cannot help yourself from clicking tons of picture and flood your Instagram. An average meal for two here will set you back INR 700 and it's a good cafe to go to for a cup of coffee or a quick lunch for when you're on-the-go.