Ladies, This Store In Viman Nagar Is Where You Can Shop For All Your Essentials

Girls and ladies from Viman Nagar, Pink Lily is the newest kid on the block that has got you covered for all clothing essentials and you have got to check it out.



Located near Datta Mandir Chowk, Pink Lily is above Greet N Gifts in the area. The store is a hub for clothing, accessories, lingerie and more. The best part is, all of this is available at affordable prices. You will find casuals and formals for women. There are also a few Indian dresses available with them. You will find kurtis for everyday wear, Punjabi suits and a few sarees. If you are looking for something for everyday use, you could find that too. You will find skirts in cotton and denim. They are available in short as well as long lengths. You will also find palazzos, leggings and a few pieces in jeans. You can also find trousers available over here. The prices for bottom wear over here starts at INR 500.

The store also has a good collection of top wear such as crop tops, party tops, shirts, sweatshirts, t-shits and other apparel for women. You will find things that you could wear to office as well as to a party. They also have a few one-pieces available with them. You can also find cocktail dresses. The prices for them start at INR 300.

Along with clothing the store also has accessories available with them. You will find bags, earrings, necklaces, watches as well over here. They also have studs and rings and amulets. Over all, you can buy an entire ensemble over here.